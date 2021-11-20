Blotter: Men rescued from sinking boat in Orient

An off-duty police officer and Good Samaritan helped rescue three men from a sinking boat off of Mulford’s Point in Orient last Tuesday morning.

Reports said the 45-year-old police officer and a 20-year-old Southold man observed the 14-foot boat taking on water and began retrieving the men from the water to the officers’ boat and transporting the men to safety.

The men, a 53-year-old Ronkonkoma man, a 62-year-old Ronkonkoma man and a 53-year-old from Setauket, refused medical attention and were brought to their vehicle at Orient Point County Park around 10:30 a.m.

The owner of the boat told police that they were anchored when he noticed it began taking on water. A marine unit responded to attempt to locate the vessel but was unable to find it, officials said.

Southold Town police arrested a 20-year-old Peconic man for driving while intoxicated Saturday night.

Police stopped Rolando Ical near the Gulf gas station on Main Bayview Road in Southold around 11:26 p.m. for “several traffic infractions,” determined Mr. Ical was intoxicated and placed him under arrest, reports said.

• Police received a report of a wrong-way driver heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of Route 48 in Southold last Wednesday evening, but were unable to locate the driver.

• A North Ferry captain contacted police last Tuesday night to report someone on the railroad dock shining a light at the vessel, making navigation difficult.

Police spoke with a 53-year-old Flushing man on the dock around 8 p.m. and advised him that any lights being used must be pointed down directly into the water.

• Police assisted a 39-year-old Riverhead boater in distress in Long Island Sound east of Bailie Beach Friday afternoon.

The man had engine trouble and was without power and officers helped haul his boat into the beach to be removed at a later date.

• A Freehold, N.J., woman called police Sunday morning after she noticed three unknown men walking off of her property along Main Road in Greenport.

The woman told police that the property is in probate following a death in the family and she hasn’t been to the property since last summer. Police said it appears that the unknown subjects have been sleeping at the location but no arrests have been made.

• A Shelter Island man called police Saturday afternoon to report a group of 10- to 13-year-old youths throwing fire crackers in a Greenport parking lot. Police canvassed the area but were unable to locate the group.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.