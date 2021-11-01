Brian Francis Mozer

Former Southold resident Brian Francis Mozer passed away on Oct. 27, 2021, in Venice, Fla.

He was born Sept. 15, 1956, in Queens, N.Y., to Robert and Patricia Mozer. He was the owner and operator of Brian Mozer Painting. Brian was an avid comic book collector and enjoyed collecting coins and currency as a hobby.

Brian will be remembered as a man of his own unique humor, a family man and a kind man. He loved his wife, children, parents, sisters, brothers and friends unconditionally.

He is survived by his loving wife, Terri Mozer; his mother, Patricia Mozer; children, Russell Holmes, Colleen Holmes, Danny Holmes, Sean Holmes and Jodi Spaziano (Steven); sisters Joanne Schrieber (Randy), Erica Leslie (Bill), Elizabeth Mozer (Bruce Agte) and Caryn Kelley (Michael); brothers Paul Mozer (Francine), Peter Mozer (Deborah) and Kevin Mozer (Catherine); and eight grandchildren.

Brian is preceded in death by his father, Robert Mozer, and nephew Gregory Schrieber.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Nov. 4, at Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Fla.

Condolences may be left at farleyfuneralhome.com.

This is a paid notice.