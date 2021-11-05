Cops: Unlicensed driver arrested after leading police on chase through Southold

A Jamesport man fled police after an officer attempted to pull him over for speeding in Southold and he was ultimately arrested a short time later in Greenport, according to Southold Town police.

The chase began last Friday night when an officer conducing speed enforcement on Route 48 spotted a 1987 white Mercedes-Benz speeding while traveling eastbound. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle near Youngs Avenue and the driver fled at a “high rate of speed,” police said.

A pursuit began through Southold and was terminated as it neared Greenport Village. Police then spotted the vehicle in the area of Bridge Street and Sterling Place.

The driver, identified as James Lebkuecher, 49, fled once again and drove into the parking lot of Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. He was subdued in the parking lot and arrested shortly before 9:30 p.m., police said.

He’s been charged with misdemeanor counts of third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle as well as a litany of vehicle and traffic violations such as reckless driving, speeding and failure to obey a police officer.