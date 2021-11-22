Pedal Share bicycles available for use at Veterans Memorial Park in Riverhead Town. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Nov. 22:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

County bike-share program eyes rollout in Southold

Zeldin makes campaign stop in Riverhead during rally as caravan heads across North Fork

Expanded booster eligibility begins as COVID-19 cases start to climb

‘Surreal’ moment for McMorris family as lobbying efforts lead to drunk-driving detection systems in new cars

‘Fly car’ expansion provides boost to North Fork fire departments, EMTs

Online art show and sale at Southold Historical Museum highlight local landscape

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Despite supply concerns, Butterfly Effect Project distributes turkey for Thanksgiving

Survivors of Riverhead house fire ‘lost everything’; several efforts underway to aid displaced residents

Town Board honors retired pararescue jumper for serving as grand marshal of NYC Veterans Day parade

Cops: Riverhead woman fatally stabbed girlfriend, held without bail following arraignment

Football: Leonard’s late TD grab brings SWR stunning county title

NORTHFORKER

These vendors will be on hand when the indoor farmers market returns to Riverhead this week

Ask an Agent: Should you decorate for the holidays if your house is on the market?

Cooking up a throwback North Fork Thanksgiving

Greenport’s D’latte Cafe reopens for your coffee and sweet treat fix

One Minute on the North Fork: Orchids and hemp at Bianchi-Davis

What’s for sale on the North Fork with an elevated deck

WEATHER

Expect showers early and cloudy skies throughout the day today with a high temperature of 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 30.