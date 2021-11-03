Doroski wins Southold Town Board race, Greenport may opt out of retail marijuana sales

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Nov. 3:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Doroski wins Town Board race as Democrats appear to pick up several seats

Greenport takes first step to potentially opt out of retail marijuana sales

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Aguiar wins reelection as Riverhead Town supervisor; GOP sweeps

NORTHFORKER

From Scratch: Sweet tea brined fried chicken from Ellen’s on Front

Riverhead Holiday Light Show to dazzle at Splish Splash Water Park

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for a shower after 2 p.m. and the low tonight will get down to 37.