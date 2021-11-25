Editorial: Holiday is a good reminder to help people in need

Members of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office distributed 295 turkeys and dinner baskets during the fourth annual Thanksgiving Food Drive on Monday. (Credit: Suffolk Sheriff’s Office)

History will record 2020 as the year when everything changed practically overnight, when in March the nation woke up to a health crisis not seen in 100 years. And most days in 2020 were a grueling march of illness and death, with millions out of work and millions more wondering how they will make ends meet with reduced wages and salaries.

This Thanksgiving, though, there’s reason to count our blessings, if we can stay healthy and help our neighbors do the same. Last month 531,000 Americans were hired and started receiving paychecks. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, job growth was widespread across all industries, including hospitality, professional services, manufacturing and transportation.

Vaccination rates against COVID are going up, which is something to be thankful for, but the unvaccinated among us are still unprotected and can easily infect others. We also see a trend of more cases being recorded. As a country, we must put the virus behind us if we are to be the America we want to be.

Thanksgiving means being grateful for what we have and sharing our good fortune. The lessons taken from the Thanksgiving stories we’ll tell, for everyone fortunate to be with loved ones at our November feast, is that it’s a day to count blessings and remember that an important element of our citizenship is remembering those who are not quite as secure as we are.

Long Island Cares, our region’s first food bank, was founded in 1980 by singer-songwriter and activist Harry Chapin. It recently noted that 204,030 Long Islanders met the criteria for food insecurity and are receiving assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. But Long Island Cares also said that 40% of those going to local pantries don’t receive SNAP assistance.

Long Island Cares can be reached at 631-582-3663 or [email protected].

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food insecurity “describes a household’s inability to provide enough food for every person to live an active, healthy life.” In practical terms, it means that people are involuntarily cutting back on meals or not knowing where the next meal is coming from.

Closer to home we see the small food pantries that have popped up in many places on the North Fork are usually filled with donated items. This is a very good thing for families in need. We encourage everyone, if you pass by one of those pantries, to drop off some extra items, such as cereals or canned goods.