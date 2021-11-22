Cutchogue resident Eleanor C. Du Bon died Nov. 21, 2021, in Ridge. She was 94.

She was born March 31, 1927, in Brooklyn, to John and Charlotte (Kuener) Skelly.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Marian Council Columbiettes. She loved the beach, cooking, crocheting and dancing.

Predeceased by her husband, Stuart, and her son James, she is survived by her children Judith (Joseph) Sanatore of Ridge, Kathleen (Terrance) Fields of Texas, Jeanne Du Bon of Freeport and Stephen (Jacqueline) Du Bon of Lynbrook and Cutchogue; her siblings, June Linz and Donald Skelly, both of Florida; three grandchildren, Brian (April) Zay, Brandon Piteo and Kristen Piteo; and two great-grandchildren, Elijah and Gabriel.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Nov. 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place Saturday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Long Island Alzheimer’s Association.

This is a paid notice.