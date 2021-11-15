Elfrida “Vonnie” von Nardroff of East Quogue, N.Y., died Nov. 11, 2021, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 96 years old.

A resident of East Quogue since 2003, she had previously lived in Manhattan until 1991, when she relocated to Orient, N.Y.

Elfrida was born July 3, 1925, in Northampton, Mass. She attended the Dwight School in Englewood, N.J., and graduated from Duke University in 1947, earning an A.B. degree, and from Columbia University Graduate School, 1959 to 1963, earning an A.B.D. degree in sociology. She also attended summer school for courses in literature at Oxford University and Cambridge, England.

Elfrida’s working years included two years at Northwest Airlines, personnel work, for seven years, 1951 to 1958. She then pursued a career in advertising from 1963 to 1980 and retired from a position as vice president in the real estate industry at the firm of Ambrose-Mar Elia Company Inc. of New York City.

Elfrida cared deeply for animals and supported many animal rights causes, and she maintained a lifelong interest in human rights and women’s rights. She found many hours of enjoyment listening to and attending opera performances over many years. She was an active duplicate bridge player who experienced great satisfaction in the challenges of playing this demanding game, and she especially valued the many partners and friends she came to know over the years at the various North Fork, Flanders and Riverhead bridge clubs.

Elfrida will be missed by friends she knew during her long life ­— some who had enduring friendships with her for more than 50 years. She was known for her sharp intelligence and her loyalty to her friends and those she considered family.

Elfrida is survived by her niece, Elizabeth von Nardroff, and her grandniece, Anja, both of whom live in England.

A memorial gathering will be held for Elfrida at Werner-Rothwell Funeral Home in Westhampton Beach at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Animal Rescue of the Hamptons (ARF).

