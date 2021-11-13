Firefighters respond to house fire in Greenport, no injuries reported

Firefighters on scene of a house fire Saturday afternoon. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Multiple North Fork fire departments responded to a house fire at 224 North St. in Greenport Saturday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, according to Southold Town police.

Firefighters from Greenport, Southold, East Marion and Cutchogue responded to extinguish the fire, which was reported at about 12:45 p.m. The house is located just up the road from the Greenport Fire Department.

Additional details on the cause of the fire or the extent of any damage was not available. Neighbors at the scene said people were working in the house and someone called in smoke.