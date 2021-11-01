Gene ‘Pookie’ Martin

1995-2021

Gene Martin was born in Florida on Jan. 5, 1995, and passed on Oct. 21, 2021, in Glen Burnie, Md. He grew up in Southold and graduated from high school in 2013.

He had many friends in Maryland and Southold. He had a great sense of humor, a big heart and was always quick to smile.

He will be sorely missed by many and is survived by his mother, Michelle; his brothers, Michael, Peter and Parker; and his sister, Aleah.

A memorial service will be held at Sophie’s restaurant in Southold on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Come help us celebrate his life.

This is a paid notice.