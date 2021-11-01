George Edward Snider III, 79, of Mattituck, N.Y., passed away at his home on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. George was born on Aug. 31, 1942, on Staten Island, N.Y., the son of Michalena (Payous) and George E. Snider Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Florence; son, William George (Jayla) of Laurel; and stepsons John and Bradford Barker of Florida. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Martland, and various nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a stepson, James, and his brother, Paul.

Mr. Snider attended Bradford Park Academy and Maine Maritime Academy. He was a member of Advent Lutheran Church in Mattituck.

George served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was retired from the Merchant Marine, having worked for years on the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada. He was a member of Local 333 Master, Mate and Pilot Union.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Nov. 8, from 3 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A service of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Advent Lutheran Church in Mattituck, with the Rev. George Summers officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Advent Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 105, Mattituck, NY 11952.

