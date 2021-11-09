JoAnne Ponzio

Loving and devoted sister, mother and grandmother JoAnne Ponzio of Lake Wylie, S.C., passed on Nov. 5, 2021, at the age of 86.

Joanne was born May 3, 1935, to the late Herbert and Josephine Lee in Manhattan, N.Y.

Mrs. Ponzio was predeceased by her husband, Harold Ponzio; and her sister and brothers Carol, Bobby, Gary and Ronnie.

She is survived by her three brothers, Jimmy, Charlie and Tommy; three children, Steven (Kelly), Suzanne and Christopher (Sandra); eight grandchildren, Paul (Angela), James, Jessica, Christopher, Michael (Michele), Alyssa, Tyler, Jesse and Christian; and four great-grandchildren, Gavin, Ryan, Jason, Marissa, Cheyanne and Matthew.

She worked hard her whole life raising and providing for her three children. She ended her working career as the food service director for several nursing facilities.

Joanne was active in the church and was always available to comfort and give advice when needed.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue, N.Y.

L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home in Lake Wylie is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at mlfordsons.com.

This is a paid notice.