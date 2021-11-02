Linda Gail McKay of Southold passed away at home on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. She was 65 years old.

Linda was born July 16, 1956, in Sayville, N.Y., to Margaret (Madigan) and Frederick Engstrom. She graduated from Sayville High School and attained her associate degree from Suffolk County Community College.

On June 7, 2003, she married her loving husband, Scott H. McKay, in Southampton, N.Y.

Prior to moving to Southold, Linda lived in Southampton, from 2002 to 2013, and East Quogue, N.Y., from 1994 to 2002. She was a volunteer at Redbarn Birthright Thrift Shop in Southampton. For the past 20 years she worked as the office manager for Turn Key Modular Homes.

Linda is survived by her husband, Scott; children, Courtney Knox, Tiffany Stagg, Jacqueline McKay, Daniel McKay, Sean Gerien and Kyle Gerien; grandchildren, Greyson Stagg, Jackson Stagg and Tatum Kaalinagy; and sisters, Christine Engstrom Menges and Kathy Engstrom Huff.

The family has chosen to remember Linda’s life privately at this time.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.