LIVE: Southold Town election results

Polls will close at 9 p.m. tonight as Southold residents are poised to elect a pair of new councilmen and a highway superintendent among a handful of town races.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini is also running for re-election along with County Legislator Al Krupski.

Suffolk Times reporters will be present at both the town Republican and Democratic gatherings and will provide live results and reactions as polling places begin to report the numbers.

Check back throughout the night for updates.