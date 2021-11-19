Love Lane roundabout hits standstill, Cycling enthusiasts pitch ideas for bike-friendly Southold

Love Lane in Mattituck. (Credit: Grant Parpan/file)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Nov. 19:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Love Lane roundabout hits standstill as state DOT pushes back on design

At forum, cycling enthusiasts pitch ideas for making town more bike-friendly

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

As families mourn loss of five killed in fire, multiple fundraising efforts underway

As demand for food pantries continues to soar, nonprofits make their case for funding

NORTHFORKER

Mattituck Cinemas now serving Lucharitos margaritas and more drinks

North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings for the weekend of Nov. 20

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies and a breeze today with a high temperature of just 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 34. Temperatures are expected to creep back up into the 50s this weekend with rain possible Sunday.