Michael J. Shepish Jr. died peacefully, surrounded by his family, Nov. 10, 2021, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. He was 80 years old.

Born June 22, 1941, he was the son of Michael J. Shepish Sr. and Julia Bedell. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and the owner and operator of TMS Truck Washing until his retirement. He was a lifelong resident of Cutchogue, N.Y.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Roxann; his children, Thomas M. Shepish, Stephen J. Shepish, Maureen Shepish, Lisa Rywalt (Cory), Michelle Smith (Henry) and Jeffery Booker (Carissa); grandchildren Brittney Berry, Samantha Berry, Kaileigh Rywalt, Courtney Lee, Jacqueline Rywalt Duckham, Morgan Shepish, Cory Rywalt Jr., Thomas J. Lee, Michael J. Lee, Layla Booker, Livi Booker and Joshua Booker; and two great-grandchildren, Bennett Detrick and Maisie Detrick. He is also survived by his beloved niece, Stacy Averette.

Services will be private.

Mike was an avid animal lover and supporter. Donations can be made on his behalf to North Fork Animal Welfare League.

