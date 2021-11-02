Osprey population ‘thriving’ on the East End, Guide to Election Day
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Nov. 2:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
New study finds osprey population is ‘thriving’ on the East End
Greenport takes step to update local waterfront revitalization program
Field Hockey: Porters goalie stellar in county final loss
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Cops: Two men robbed of cash Sunday night
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Inside the November issue of northforker magazine
North Fork Dream Home: Choose the final touches in this saltbox colonial new build
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for a shower after 2 p.m. and the low tonight will get down to 37.