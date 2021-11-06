Police Blotter: Driver flees the scene of accident during police pursuit, Woman arrested for gas station theft

Southold Town police arrested a 47-year-old Cutchogue woman on larceny charges early last Tuesday.

According to police, Maryann Walsh was seen taking two Mike’s Hard Lemonades and a pack of Newport cigarettes from the 7-Eleven in Cutchogue around 2 a.m.

Police responded to the convenience store and found Ms. Walsh hiding in a port-a-potty next door. She was placed under arrest, officials said.

• An unknown driver sideswiped a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 48 in Mattituck during a police pursuit last Thursday, reports said.

Police were attempting to stop the driver, who was driving in excess of 80 miles per hour, when they reportedly swerved into the eastbound lane and back into the westbound lane, striking another vehicle. The driver then fled the scene and entered the jurisdiction of Riverhead Town police, according to a report.

No injuries were reported.

• Detectives are investigating after an unknown person was observed walking up the driveway of an East Marion home with a flashlight Saturday shortly before 1 a.m.

According to a report, police were called to the home after a neighbor saw a vehicle parked in front of the home and someone walking around on his security cameras.

• A 63-year-old Greenport woman surrendered a box of .50 caliber ammunition to police headquarters Friday.

She told police that she found it while cleaning out her attic and didn’t know whose it was, but that the house had been in her family since the 1800s.

• Police were called to a Mattituck neighborhood on Halloween after a woman reported seeing a group of youths throwing eggs in the street. Officers canvassed the area around 8 p.m. but were unable to locate the group.

• A 30-year-old man called police Saturday afternoon to report tools were stolen from his vehicle, which was parked in the Adams Street lot in Greenport Village.

• Police were called to Founders Beach in Southold Saturday evening after receiving a report about gunshots in the area shortly before 6 p.m.

A 34-year-old Southold man at the beach admitted he had set off three fireworks during a memorial for his late father and agreed to stop, according to a report.

• A leaf blower was reported stolen from the bed of a truck that was parked on Third Street in Greenport last Monday afternoon.

• An unknown couple stole a bowl from Sweet Indulgences in Greenport last Tuesday afternoon. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.