Power outages, downed trees reported as storm moves across the North Fork

Limbs from this large tree at the corner of Youngs Road and Route 25 in Orient fell during Friday’s storm. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Dozens of PSEG Long Island customers across Southold Town are without power Friday afternoon as heavy rain and gusty winds are moving through the area.

The bulk of the outages are currently reported in Orient and East Marion. Approximately 67 customers are affected south of Route 25 in the neighborhoods surrounding Shipyard Lane, according to a map of power outages on the utility’s website.

More than 30 outages are also reported along Youngs Road in Orient, where limbs of a historic sycamore tree at the corner of Youngs Road and Route 25 have toppled.

Further west, about 32 homes are without power along Seawood Drive, a neighborhood off of Main Bayview Road in Southold.

A map of outages reported in Southold as of 2:15 p.m. Friday. (Credit: PSEG Long Island)

PSEG is estimating that power will be restored around 5:30 p.m., according to the map.

According to the National Weather Service, a strong frontal system is bringing periods of heavy rain and minor flooding in poorly drained areas is expected.

Forecasters predict rainfall amounts could average around 1 inch, though locally higher amounts are possible.

All of Suffolk County is at risk for severe thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

“In addition, a brief tornado cannot be ruled out,” a special weather statement issued by the NWS said.

Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects, officials said.