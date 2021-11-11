Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 11, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated September 26-October 2, 2020.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Smith, J & H to Palestrini, Francis, 435 Stonecrop Rd (600-45-6-51), (R), $630,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Bernstein, W, to Stahl, Peter, 11 Warner Ct (600-11-2-12.1), (V), $80,000

• James/Thompson, J, to Sciglibaglio, Michael, 3101 Bluffs Dr S (600-11.2-1-153), (R), $469,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Kankel, J, to Aruanno, Peter, 78 Williams Way S (600-61-1-3.80), (R), $480,000

• L’Hommedieu, D Trust to Merenda, John, 48 Golden Spruce Dr (600-80.1-1-67), (R), $635,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Anderson, J & B to AMP Development LLC, 1030 Horseshoe Dr (1000-95-4-18.17), (R), $540,000

• 65 Commerce Drive LLC to North Fork Storage LLC, 65 Commerce Dr (1000-96-1-1.3), (V), $3,966,560

• Vilardi, F & D to Laval, Karine, 760 Leslie Rd (1000-97-9-4), (R), $860,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Colombo, H & L to O’Flynn, Rory, 1500 Trumans Path (1000-31-12-14), (R), $775,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Barreto, S, to Hernandez Morataya, Eldin, 33 Brown St (900-140-2-62), (R), $320,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• D’Agostino, J & R to Minogue, Brendan, 345 August Ln (1000-53-4-44.15), (V), $430,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Zhang, V, by Ref to Seaville 641 LLC, 1035 Sebastians Cove Rd (1000-100-3-11.14), (R), $1,380,000

• Psyllos, M & D to Kilgore, Zachary, 1435 West Mill Rd (1000-106-9-8.2), (R), $1,295,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Endemann & Gannon Trust to De Croisset, Nicolas, 75 Kouros Rd (1000-117-6-13.2), (V), $400,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Eckartz Checklick Finn to Tenedios-Karanikolas, Felicia, 315 Sound Ave (1000-67-2-6), (R), $640,000

• Grimes, C & B to Sousa Trust, Phyllis, 4145 Wells Rd (1000-86-2-12.6), (R), $2,998,500

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Chih, M, to LBD & SHEP Associates LLC, 96 Smugglers Path (600-8-2-10.19), (V), $255,000

• Bowen, M, by Exr to Daniel, Thaddeus, 19 Longview Dr (600-13-5-30), (R), $485,000

• Lear, E, Trust to Adams, Kismet, 3702 Amen Corner (600-64.2-1-56), (R), $425,000

• Heitmann, E, Trust to Keiffert, Georgia, 4105 St Andrews Ave (600-64.2-1-83), (R), $437,500

• AMJAD Realty Inc to Community LD LLC, 1359 Pulaski St (600-121-1-5), (V), $77,000

• IHLS Corp to 214 Roanoke LLC, 214 Roanoke Ave (600-128-6-32), (C), $465,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Rush, D, to Primose MKB LLC, 13 Primrose Pl (700-3-2-37), (R), $1,350,000

• Williams, C, Trust & M Exr to Malin, Robert, 10 Bluff Ave (700-5-4-3), (R), $2,400,000

• Leon, T & L by Receiver to Estreich, Jonathan, 23 & 21 Sunnyside Ave (700-6-2-18.2), (R), $2,200,000

• Karpeh Jr, M & J to Cline Trust, Martha, 4 Quaker Path (700-8-2-6), (R), $1,400,000

• McGayhey, D, by Admr to Hensley, Eric, 84 N Cartwright Rd (700-8-3-13.1), (R), $735,000

• Sugar, J & R Trusts to Amiri, Behzad, 55 Smith St (700-18-3-75.5), (R), $795,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Stylianou, D & H & H to 6179 Sound Ave LLC, 3700 Kenneys Rd (1000-54-5-53), (R), $799,000

• Stylianou, D & H & H to Used to be Potatoes LLC, 3670 Kenneys Rd (1000-54-5-54), (V), $161,000

• Seelig, R & K to Rerisi, Edward, 1515 Calves Neck Rd (1000-63-7-37), (R), $1,797,000

• Gobic, M, to Roberts Property Developmnt, 465 Mailer Ct (1000-70-9-35), (V), $305,000

• Gobic, M & M to Roberts Premier Development, 565 Mailer Ct (1000-70-9-36), (V), $300,000

• Ofrias, S, to Palancia, Marco, 7985 Main Bayview Rd (1000-78-9-33.3), (R), $390,000

• Albanese, R & M to Bellezza, Dominick, 20 Seawood Dr (1000-88-2-10), (R), $835,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)