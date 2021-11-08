Spotted lanternfly gets closer to North Fork, Rezoning of ‘Oki-Do’ could still allow for small hotel

A spotted lanternfly observed in Bohemia in October. (Credit: Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Nov. 8:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Spotted lanternfly, a threat to vineyards and fruit farms, getting closer to the North Fork

Rezoning of ‘Oki-Do’ property in East Marion could allow for a small hotel

New exhibit shines light on history, culture of Native nations, including Shinnecock and Unkechaug

Cops: Unlicensed driver arrested after leading police on chase through Southold

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead police investigating shots fired at River Pointe

Riverhead student honored in National Merit Scholarship program

NORTHFORKER

Celebrate the holidays with a culinary secret weapon: the private chef

Coffee Pot Cellars’ 2014 merlot receives accolades from Wine Enthusiast

These Seven North Fork restaurants are participating in Long Island Restaurant Week

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.