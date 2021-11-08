Spotted lanternfly gets closer to North Fork, Rezoning of ‘Oki-Do’ could still allow for small hotel
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Nov. 8:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Spotted lanternfly, a threat to vineyards and fruit farms, getting closer to the North Fork
Rezoning of ‘Oki-Do’ property in East Marion could allow for a small hotel
New exhibit shines light on history, culture of Native nations, including Shinnecock and Unkechaug
Cops: Unlicensed driver arrested after leading police on chase through Southold
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead police investigating shots fired at River Pointe
Riverhead student honored in National Merit Scholarship program
NORTHFORKER
Celebrate the holidays with a culinary secret weapon: the private chef
Coffee Pot Cellars’ 2014 merlot receives accolades from Wine Enthusiast
These Seven North Fork restaurants are participating in Long Island Restaurant Week
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.