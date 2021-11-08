Stanley Harold Goldman of Wayne, N.J., died Oct. 18, 2021, at the age of 97.

He was born in New York City Nov. 6, 1923, to Miriam and Sydney Goldman and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Vermont. He and his wife, Estelle, were married March 12, 1950, in New York City.

Mr. Goldman served in the U.S. Army for two and a half years, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. He received the Legion of Honor Medal from the French government and several Bronze Stars from the U.S. Army. He was also awarded the Good Conduct Medal at Rheims, France; the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal; and the Army of Occupation Medal with Germany Clasp.

He later worked for about 30 years as an independent manufacturer’s representative. He was a member of the World Federalists and family said he enjoyed gardening, beekeeping, bowling, reading, golfing, playing cards and watching sports.

Mr. Goldman was predeceased by a daughter, Laurie, in 1971, and by siblings Irma Speyer, Rhoda Peters, Arthur Goldman and Ann Lively.

He is survived by his wife, of Newton, Mass.; daughters Lisa Goldman of Brookline, Mass., and Andrea Goldman of Newton; siblings Shirley Gabriner of Brooklyn, Philip Goldman of Southold and Robert Goldman of New Suffolk; and five grandchildren.

Visiting hours and services were held Oct. 22 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Burial took place at New Montefiore Cemetery in West Babylon.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at giftfunds.stjude.org/StanleyGoldman.