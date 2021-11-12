Supply chain woes hit home as business owners face shortages, New tradition begins at Veterans Day ceremony

Valerie Cichanowicz, owner of Chick’s Southold Agway, said ordering stock has become nearly a full-time job. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Supply chain woes hit home: Business owners face shortages

A father’s mission to bring home Purple Heart medals to families of airmen killed in 2018

At annual Veterans Day ceremony in Southold, a new tradition begins

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Paying tribute to all those who served at annual Veterans Day ceremony in Riverhead

Police investigating series of paintball gun incidents after young bicyclist struck in eye

NORTHFORKER

Add beauty to your holiday table with raw, wild and untamable dried flowers

North Fork Open Houses: 9 listings for the weekend of Nov. 12

WEATHER

Expect heavy rain today with a high temperature of about 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 44. The sun is supposed to return Saturday and into Sunday with temperatures in the low to upper 50s for most of the weekend.