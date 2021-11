Thomas P. Horan of Southold died Nov. 17, 2021, at his home. He was 89.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

The Rite of Committal will be private.