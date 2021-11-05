Town budget to pierce state tax cap, Orient man remembered for dedication to community

Bob Hanlon of Orient, who ran for Town Board in 2019, was remembered for his many interests and skills, including his recent work as president of the Oysterponds Historical Society. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Nov. 5:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town budget will pierce the tax cap

Bob Hanlon—‘A modern-day Ben Franklin’—remembered for his love of learning, community

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead officer becomes first female lieutenant in department’s history

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 7 listings for the weekend of Nov. 6

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It’s expected to get down to freezing tonight.

For the weekend, expect sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 50s.