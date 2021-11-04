Town considers more stringent filming permit requirements, Northforker weekend events podcast
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Nov. 4:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Town considers more stringent permit requirements after Showtime filmed in New Suffolk
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead to bring back nine-period school day
Town Board to set hearing on five-story building
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this first weekend in November
A tasting flight for pie lovers who just can’t decide
WEATHER
Expect to see some areas of patchy frost this morning before 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly sunny throughout the day with a high temperature near 53 degrees and the low tonight will be around 38.