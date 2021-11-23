Village sets hearing on marijuana opt-out, Major retailers to remain closed for Thanksgiving
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport could vote on potential marijuana opt-out following hearing next week
Greenport’s Adrine Demirciyan signs to play for DII East Stroudsburg
Tanger, other major Riverhead retailers closed on Thanksgiving this year ahead of Black Friday
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Soccer tournament in Riverhead raises more than $13.5K for fire victims
Baseball: Former Tomcats pitcher wins NL Cy Young Award
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this Thanksgiving weekend
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be blustery tonight and the low will be around 28.