Waterfront Greenport condos must sell to first-time homebuyers, Town eyeing another former bank space

An aerial view of 123 Sterling Avenue, the undeveloped lot where the units have been proposed.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Nov. 1:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Under new agreement, $175,000 waterfront Greenport condos must sell to first-time homebuyers

Southold exploring another former bank building to address space needs

Column: In a bayman’s death is a lesson

Boys Soccer: After scoreless draw, Tuckers fall in penalty kicks of Class B final

Boys Soccer: Seeking a three-peat, Southold falls in Class C finals against Pierson/Bridgehampton

Local Girl Scout Troop honors late grandmother at Peconic Landing

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Bridge in Riverhead to be named in memory of fallen State Trooper, governor announces

Riverhead Planning Board chairman Stan Carey to step down next month

Music video released for Carter Rubin’s first single, ‘Horoscope’

Fourth person charged in connection with Oct. 6 robbery downtown

Football: Riverhead scores win to get in playoffs as Funn runs for 2 TDs, 153 yards

NORTHFORKER

Ten things to do on the North Fork this November

Orient’s mystery manor airs long-buried secrets

Dream Day: A ferry ride to historic Shelter Island

In the Attic Too moving to new retail spot in Mattituck

One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through Downs Farm Preserve

What’s for sale on the North Fork with a heated pool

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.