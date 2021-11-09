William H. ‘Bill’ Grefe

Longtime Mattituck resident William H. “Bill” Grefe died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. He was 76.

Bill was born July 18, 1945, in Rockville Centre, N.Y., to Mary E. (Gardner) and William H. Grefe. He was the oldest of four children (siblings Betty, Jack and Fillmore). In 1958 his family moved from Oceanside, N.Y., to the Beachwood Colony in Cutchogue. He graduated from Mattituck High School and then attended Suffolk County Community College.

On Oct. 7, 1972, he married Elena M. Brugnoli at St. Frances of Rome R.C. Church in the Bronx and together they had three children. He worked as a self-employed drainage and excavating contractor in Mattituck.

Bill was an avid hunter who enjoyed the outdoors. He also enjoyed traveling, boating, skiing, golfing and bowling. He was recognized by Boy Scout Troop 39 for hosting their annual camping trip at Grefe Hill Lodge in Treadwell, N.Y. Bill enjoyed sharing Grefe Hill Lodge with his family, hunting buddies and friends.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Elena; his children, Christina Gjodesen (David) of Massapequa Park, N.Y., Janet Beaton (George) of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and Karen Jones (Brian) of Paso Robles, Calif.; and grandchildren Samantha and Carly Gjodesen, Sophia and Mykell Beaton and Ethan Jones. He was a loving family man to the end.

The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 12, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov.13, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Lions Club, P.O. Box 1718, Mattituck, NY 11952 or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065.

