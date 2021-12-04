Blotter: 22-year-old charged with aggravated DWI

Southold Town police arrested a 22-year-old Mattituck man for aggravated driving while intoxicated along Route 25 in Peconic early last Thursday morning.

According to a police report, Carmine Vergari was stopped around 2:21 a.m. after crossing over the double yellow road markings “multiple times,” and found to be intoxicated. He was charged with aggravated DWI and also issued a violation for operating an unregistered vehicle, officials said.

• Police helped to locate a missing 77-year-old Wyckoff, N.J., woman who was found driving along Route 25 last Tuesday.

An officer stopped the woman, who was observed driving into the opposite lane and opposite shoulder of the roadway multiple times, near Front and Main streets in Greenport shortly before 2 a.m. and discovered that New Jersey police had issued a Silver Alert for the woman, who told police she was attempting to get to her residence in New Jersey.

Southold police contacted her family members and alerted police in Wyckoff, reports said.

• A Flushing, Queens man was cited for possessing 44 undersized blackfish along Sandy Beach Road in Greenport last Thursday afternoon.

Officials said an officer was attempting to interview Henglin Cui, 40, around 3:11 p.m. when he fled the area and dumped 44 fish. He was apprehended a short time after in a wooded area and issued three summonses, according to police.

• Police arrested Elmer Huezo Rivera, 34, of Worcester, Mass., for DWI during a traffic stop along Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck Friday.

Reports said Mr. Huezo Rivera was stopped for a defective head light around 9:30 p.m. when he was found to be intoxicated.

• An unknown person stole money from belongings left on the side of the roller rink in Greenport Friday evening. Police are reviewing security footage of the incident, according to officials.

• Police received a report of a young man walking along Youngs Road in Orient with a machete on Friday around 9 p.m., but were unable to locate him while canvassing the area.

• A Southold woman called police last week to report a floating dock washed up on her Soundfront property and was hitting her bulkhead.

Police responded to the home last Tuesday afternoon but due to blustering winds and a small craft advisory in effect at the time, were unable to take immediate action.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.