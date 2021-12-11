Blotter: Two DWI arrests, Police called to altercation at dentist’s office

Southold Town police arrested a 53-year-old Southold woman for DWI in Cutchogue Sunday morning.

Police were called to the parking lot of the 7-Eleven after Tanya Smith was observed passed out in her vehicle, which was running, with an open alcoholic beverage in the cup holder.

She was placed under arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to a report.

• A 50-year-old East Marion man was arrested for DWI in Greenport Saturday.

Shortly before 1 a.m., police received a report of a vehicle traveling north on Main Street with its lights off and failing to maintain its lane.

The driver, Angel Colon, was stopped and found to be under the influence, police said.

• Officers were called to a dentist’s office along Main Road in Mattituck after a woman reported a physical altercation between a 39-year-old Sag Harbor man and his 56-year-old dentist last Monday.

According to an incident report, the man was dissatisfied with dental work performed by the dentist, who the man said pushed him out of his examination room to force him to leave.

Police documented the incident, but no charges were filed.

• Southold police were called to Mattituck High School after a silver Leatherman pocket knife was confiscated from a juvenile student in violation of school policy on Friday.

Police secured the item and the student is being disciplined by the school, reports said.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle fire at a home on Oak Avenue in Southold Sunday morning.

A 21-year-old man at the residence told police that he was working on his vehicle around 10:23 a.m. when it went up in flames. Southold Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and no further investigation was required, officials said.

• An East Marion man called police Saturday night to report seeing a suspicious vehicle in the cemetery around 8 p.m.

The man told police that this is an ongoing problem that he believes is related to drug activity.

Police and a K-9 officer canvassed the area but did not find a vehicle or any narcotics.

Extra patrols of the area were requested.

• A 41-year-old Cutchogue man called police last Tuesday to report that an unknown person accessed his bank account and opened numerous credit cards in his name.

Police received similar reports from three other Southold residents last week. All were advised to file a claim with the FTC and monitor their credit accounts.

• A 28-year-old Coram man was stopped along Route 48 in Cutchogue Sunday after another driver complained that he was unable to maintain his lane of travel.

The man told police that he dropped some food while driving and was distracted.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.