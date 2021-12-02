Christmas tree prices rise as demand soars, Traffic concerns discussed at forum

Due to high demand, cut-your-own trees at area farms already began thinning out after this photo was taken Friday. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Dec. 2:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

In the market for a Christmas tree? Prices might be a bit higher this year as demand soars

Civic association’s forum addresses traffic concerns

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Flanders man facing murder charge after man shot dead at Moriches home

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Podcast: Events to check out on a busy first week in December

Pookaberry hosting holiday gift shop pop-up in Mattituck

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers this morning and it will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will clear tonight and the low will be around 37.