Christmas tree prices rise as demand soars, Traffic concerns discussed at forum
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Dec. 2:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
In the market for a Christmas tree? Prices might be a bit higher this year as demand soars
Civic association’s forum addresses traffic concerns
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Flanders man facing murder charge after man shot dead at Moriches home
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Podcast: Events to check out on a busy first week in December
Pookaberry hosting holiday gift shop pop-up in Mattituck
WEATHER
There’s a chance of showers this morning and it will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will clear tonight and the low will be around 37.