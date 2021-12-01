Condos and affordable housing proposed in East Marion, Town sets hearing on marijuana opt-out
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Dec. 1:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Developer proposes condominiums, affordable housing on “Oki-Do” property
As deadline approaches, town sets hearing on marijuana opt-out
Girls Basketball: Turnovers, poor shooting spell trouble for Tuckers
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Transformative project for Riverside as affordable, single-family homes to be built
Loose leaf pickup won’t begin until January when new highway superintendent takes office
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Northforker December issue is a celebration of the holiday season
Riverhead’s East End Food Market is a hit
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 30 percent chance for showers after 1 a.m. and the low tonight will be around 37.