Daily Update: Schools to issue vaccination surveys to parents, Town approves new waste plan

The town’s new local solid waste management plan includes among its priorities the creation of new ways for residents to recycle.

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Dec. 10:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town awaits state OK on new waste management plan

School districts to issue vaccination surveys to parents as state aims to assist areas that need support

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Calverton property owners facing DEC violations for operating without permit

Riverhead’s holiday bonfire, parade postponed to Dec. 18

Wading River woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling narcotics, firearm possession

NORTHFORKER

Acclaimed pastry chef François Payard is getting back to his roots at Southold General this holiday season

North Fork Open Houses: 7 listings for the week of Dec. 11

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 43 and showers will move into the area, bringing rain, gusty winds and a chance for a thunderstorm on Saturday. Skies are expected to clear up on Sunday.