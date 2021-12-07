First look at Insatiable Eats Creative Kitchen, Greenport trustees table vote on rate hikes

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Dec. 7:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport trustees table vote on rate hikes; Carousel plans unpopular with village residents

20 photos from Greenport’s annual Christmas Parade

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Police warn residents of fake robocall message in reference to data breach

New Wildcat Wrestling Center unveiled as SWR seeks to defend county title

NORTHFORKER

First Look: Insatiable Eats Creative Kitchen opens Wednesday in Riverhead

Broadway pros to bring ‘A Christmas Carol’ back to First and South this month

North Fork Dream Home: Unexpected Modern Luxury on 4.73 Acres

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.