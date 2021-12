Frank Lyburt Jr. of Greenport died Dec. 1, 2021, at age 87.

Viewing services will be held Thursday, Dec. 9, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Homegoing services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ in Cutchogue, with Pastor Milton Vann officiating. Interment with U.S. Air Force honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.