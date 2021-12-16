Gerard Michael Gralton

Longtime Cutchogue resident Gerard Michael Gralton died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. He was 85 years old.

Gerard was born on May 23, 1936, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Mary (Gallagher) and Thomas Gralton. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served from 1953 to 1957, attaining the rank of private 2nd class.

On May 10, 1958, he married the love of his life, Mary Margaret Boyle, at St. Francis of Assisi in Brooklyn. Together they had six children. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and loved his family dearly.

He was predeceased by his son Stephen Gralton; siblings Cathleen Thompson and her husband, Patrick, and Christopher Gralton and his wife, Julie; sister-in-law Joan Gralton; and brother-in-law Michael Lynch. He is survived by his wife, Mary; children Gerard Gralton (Dera) of Bay Shore, N.Y., Daniel Gralton of Oakland Gardens, N.Y., Mary Krupski (Albert) of Cutchogue, Thomas Gralton of Davenport, Fla., and Patricia Salimi (Bijan) of Colchester, Vt.; grandchildren Michael Gralton, Katherine Gralton, Nicholas Krupski, Colleen Krupski, Kimberly Krupski Lake, Ashley Gralton, Brian Gralton, Hanora Gralton, Miranda Gralton, Sean Salimi, Brandan Salimi and Kamron Salimi; great-grandchildren Christopher Gralton, Michael Gralton, Una Pederson, Victoria Krupski, Layla Krupski, Fatiha Gralton and Henry Krupski Lake; and siblings Betty Markey (Phil) of Newport Richey, Fla., Thomas Gralton of Greenville, N.Y., and Teresa Lynch of Catskill, NY.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Dec. 17, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, with Father Richard Ficek officiating. Interment with U.S. Army Honors will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, adjacent to the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.