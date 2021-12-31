In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2021
The following is a list of obituaries published by The Suffolk Times for Southold area residents and public figures who died in 2021.
Click on the name of the deceased to read more about their life:
D
E
F
William Bruce ‘Billy’ Fuccillo Sr.
G
H
K
L
M
Barbara Jane Heilshorn McElroy
The Rev. Clyde L. Mellinger Jr.
N
P
R
Frederick ‘Fritz’ Thomas Roemer
S
T
U
W
Y
Z
Editor’s Note: This list was compiled from obituaries submitted to The Suffolk Times by families of the deceased and area funeral homes. Obituaries not submitted to us for publication and news stories were not included.