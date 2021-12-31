In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2021

John E. Andresen

The following is a list of obituaries published by The Suffolk Times for Southold area residents and public figures who died in 2021.

Click on the name of the deceased to read more about their life:

A

Judith H. Adamson

Herbert James Adler Jr.

Navid Ahmadzadeh

Marianne Anderson

Wayne Anderson

Dr. John E. Andresen

Raymond Annabel

B

Italo ‘Louie’ Balacich

George J. Baldwin

Lura Lou Bandow

James A. Barker

Robert Owen Barratt

June Tuthill Bassemir

Carol Batcher

Benedikt ‘Ben’ Benediktsson

Helen Gloria Berdinka

Peter Christopher Berdinka

Robert H. Berry

John Berryman

Robert John Black

Brittany M. Blados

Carol Blados

Christine Blasko

Lois Ann Meyer Boeckmann

Douglas C. Bogovich

Henry Bokina

Susan M. Bowes

David S. Branch

Kendall H. Brautigam

Harvey Myron Brown

Swainson Brown

Veronica Hyacinth Brown

Virginia B. ‘Ginny’ Bruer

Marcus H. Burden

Lynne Patrick Burns

Nancy Ann Burston

Robert W. Busby Jr.

C



Robert Anthony Caccese

Richard Edward Campbell

Fausto Rafael Herrera Campos

Marietta Caravanos

Agnes P. Cassidy

Barbara M. Cavallo

Paul A. Cervone

John Chihlas

Robert James Christensen

Barbara B. Christianson

Daniel T. Christianson

George F. Clancy

Janet E. Clausen

Ruth Anne (Biggar) Claypool

Capt. Alvin ‘Jack’ Combs

Clare Rose Consiglio

Samuel Davis Constan

Katherine L. Cooley

Anthony Thomas Corazzini

Eugene Francis Corrigan

Paula W. Corwin

Frances G. Cratch Kindred

Elizabeth Ann Creighton

Charles F. Crofts

Timothy L. Crump

D

Regina J. D’Alessandro

Matthew James Dibble

Allan C. Dickerson

Marie Irene Dickerson

Philip H. Didriksen Jr.

Lucie V. Diehl

Carla Florence Dietrichson

Carole Donlin

Eleanor C. Du Bon

Diane Dunbar

E

Evelyn L. Eckartz

Dwight O. Edstrom

David Lyn Evans

F

Dennis Fagan

Joseph E. Farrell, M.D.

Richard A. ‘Face’ Farrish

Lucille Cecilia Fessel

Frank Albert Field Jr.

Helen Finno

Claire Grace Fisher

Dorothy L. Fisher

Eleanor Jean Forte

Sanford H. ‘Sandy’ Friemann

William Bruce ‘Billy’ Fuccillo Sr.

G

Michael Eugene Gagen

William A. Gajeski

Harold Robert ‘Bob’ Gammon

Irene J. Garner

Eleanor Gatz

Mary E. Gebhardt

Sonya Geis

Martha Jane Geissinger

June Marylynn Giuliani

Ronald B. Goerler Sr.

Dylan Michael Goguen

Stanley Harold Goldman

Alfred H. Goldsmith

Kay V. Goldsmith

Lucille Field Goodman

Gerard Michael Gralton

Robert Brian Grattan Sr.

Virginia P. Grattan

William H. ‘Bill’ Grefe

Johanna C. Grim

Joan Martin Grimes

Edward R. Grohoski Jr.

H

Jorga R. Haasper

Karen Elizabeth Bull Haley

Donald W. Halliwell

Lucy Evelyn Hallock

Sanford Hanauer

Audrey J. Hanley

Robert Hanlon

Maria M. Heaney

Mary Ann ‘Sug’ Heitzig

John O. Helgesen

Marie D. Helinski

Elaine Henry

Nadine ‘Fern’ Hill

Gene P. Hilliker

Ida M. Hilliker

James Peter Hines

Susan Cooper Hodge

Thomas P. Horan

Daphne Horton

Charles A. Hudson

Alice Hussie

J

Steven ‘Kato’ Jackson

Jere Vallack Jacob

Alberta M. Jacobs

Barbara Jacobs

Susan E. Jacobs-Siemerling

Helen Rose Janson

Jeannine T. Jayne

Robert J. Jones

Virginia M. ‘Ginger’ Jones

K

Daniel Kaelin

John Kalinowski

Phyllis Kandell

Walter ‘Wally’ Kane

Gayle Kaplan

Ronald Eugene Kehle

John G. Kendall

Roscoe Charles King

Frederick W. ‘Buddy’ Koehler

Anita Kollen

Frank Joseph Kowalesky Jr.

Dorothy Krukoski

Christopher Kuehn

L

John ‘Jack’ M. Lademann

Maureen Frances Lademann

Michael J. Lademann

Richard ‘Bruce’ Lebkuecher

Anthony Leone

Barbara Lewandowski

George H. Lind

Mary Lozinski

John W. Ludemann

Frank Lyburt Jr.

John R. Lynch

M

Joseph Theodore Macari

William Manos

Gene ‘Pookie’ Martin

Ralph Martin Jr.

Louis Joseph Mastro

Mary Ann (Slattery) Mauceri

David McCabe

Rena Jennie McCarty

Evelyn V. McConlogue

Virginia Helen McConnell

Barbara Jane Heilshorn McElroy

Thomas P. McGunnigle

Linda Gail McKay

James Kenneth McKillop

David McMahon

John West McVicar

Wilma L. Meehan

The Rev. Clyde L. Mellinger Jr.

Ned Micelli

Elaine C. Midulla

Luck Ann Miller

William A. ‘Billy’ Miller

Francis H. ‘Frankie’ Milowski

Jane Agnes Reilly Minerva

Merry Lou Minnick

Florence G. Monahan

William Henry Moore Sr.

Madeline Moran

Andrew Moreno

Kevin L. Moriarty

George Henry Morton Jr.

Richard Edward Mowdy Jr.

Brian Francis Mozer

Robert Fred Muir

Ruth M. Myers

N

Sally Napoli

Elma W. Newalis

John J. Nickles Sr.

Margaret Ann Noone

Michael J. Norkelun Jr.

John Anthony Nowaski

O

Lorraine Jane O’Donnell

Jill Ann Ohl

Eugene Anthony Oliva

Ryan Michael Oliver

Jeannette C. Olmsted

Walter Edward Olsen

Marie J. Orioli

Eileen J. O’Rourke

P

Nestor Michael Palahnuk

Vincent Papa

Bruce J. Parkhill

Ellen Catherine Paterno

Eugene B. Perino

Marilyn E. Perrine

Anne ‘Nancy’ Putnam Pettit

JoAnne Ponzio

Joan Rogers Powell

Fioravanti Purita

R

Charles E. Rand

Eileen ‘Mickey’ Raynor

Harold Reebel

James A. Reed

James Frederick Reeve

Frances W. Reichert

Paul A. Reinckens

Barbara A. Reiter

Joseph A. Ricci

Barbara E. Richter

Craig A. Richter

Arthur Rios

Andrea Ruth Rive

Bernard ‘Ben’ Robins

Doris J. Robsky

Patsy Ruth Rocco

Christine Rockson-Gismondi

Frederick ‘Fritz’ Thomas Roemer

Matthew Mark Rolle

Katherine Adele Romano

John R. ‘Jack’ Rudder

S

John Alexander Scaramucci

Donald Edwin Schilley

Arlene J. Schloth

Margaret ‘Peggy’ J. Schmidt

Marie-Claire Schnoor

Ruth Hope Schumejda

Lois J. Schwarz

John Charles Seelig

Ethel J. Shea

Michael J. Shepish Jr.

Irene A. Shulha

Edward T. Sieban

Marietta Laura Silvestre

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Skinner

Harvey I. Sladkus

Martha Sledzieski

David Arthur Sloan

Caleb Isaac Smith

Tazewell ‘Taz’ Smith

George Edward Snider III

Nancy Gail (Benko) Sprenkle

Roger C. Stakey

Doris (Weston) Stauffer

William A. Stegman

Carl E. ‘Rip’ Stelzer

Barbara E. (Bonham) Stires

T

Lazaros Tanasov

Michael P. Terp

George Nathan Terry

Judith T. Terry

Mark Alvan Terry

Pamela R. Thompson

John Joseph ‘Jack’ Tobin

Philippe Tougard-Maucotel

Dr. James N. Trentalange

Constance Larmore Tupper

Linda D. Tupper

Mary B. Tuthill

Floyd R. Tyska

U

Maria Louise Ulmet

James A. Underwood Sr.

V



Floyd R. Vail

Wilbur A. Verity

Albert J. Vicarelli

Shannon Voelkel

Patricia (Reden) Volinski

Elfrida ‘Vonnie’ von Nardroff

W

Doreen J. Walters

Paul Wasilewski Jr.

Jane Emily Welz

Linda Wenczel

Vincent R. Wieczorek

Zbigniew ‘Ziggy’ Wilinski

Marillyn Buelow Wilson

Charlotte Wissmann

John Hartland Woodhouse

John C. Wowak Jr.

Edward J. Wright

Y

James H. Yagle

Jean E. Yedloutschnig

Eugene Yourch

Z

Kenneth Zaweski

Joseph T. Zito

Shirley Zuhoski

Editor’s Note: This list was compiled from obituaries submitted to The Suffolk Times by families of the deceased and area funeral homes. Obituaries not submitted to us for publication and news stories were not included.