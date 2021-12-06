Longtime Mattituck resident James Peter Hines passed away peacefully Dec. 3, 2021, after a battle with lung cancer. He was 76 years old.

James (“Jimmy” or “Big Jim”) was born April 11, 1945, to Margaret and Edward Hines. He was raised in Amityville, and joined the Navy after graduating from high school. In 1972, he married Merrie Bocksel and they had three children. He enjoyed a long career at Mack Trucks and ended his professional life in the trucking business working at Buzz Chew.

Friends and family will remember Jimmy for his quick wit, trademark gravelly voice, one-of-a-kind sense of humor, zest for life and loyalty toward those most important to him. On Friday nights, “Big Jim” could often be found at Island’s End golf course for golf and gambling with his crew of fellow “North Fork Legends.” On all mornings, the “Coffee Club” would meet at Ammirati’s deli for heated discussions of politics and all things local. Most evenings, he was a fixture at East on Main — for a room full of laughs, libations, disagreements and, well, love.

He is survived by Merrie, his wife of almost 50 years; his three children, James Hines (Laura) of Hoboken, N.J., Tara Gately (Sean) of Rockville Centre and Kevin Hines of New York City — who all prefer to say they are from Mattituck. Jimmy’s greatest love were his six grandchildren: Madeline, Colin, Christian, Kiera, Caroline and Lily. All share their grandfather’s great love of the North Fork!

In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara.

Visiting hours will take place Thursday, Dec. 9, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Memorial donations may be made to Friends of Mattituck-Laurel Library.

This is a paid notice.