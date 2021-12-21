Southold resident Marie J. Orioli died Dec. 20, 2021, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 86.

Born Sept. 4, 1935, in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of James and Rose (Buonaiuto) Carleo. She attended Queens College and worked as a nurse at St. Catherine’s Hospital.

Ms. Orioli was a member of North Fork County Club in Cutchogue. Family said she enjoyed time with her grandchildren and playing competition bridge.

Predeceased by her husband, Victor, in 2019, she is survived by her children, Frank, of New Jersey, and James, of Mattituck; siblings James Carleo of Virginia, Carol Falussy of Port Jefferson and Robert Carleo of Virginia; and five grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Dec. 27, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Marcy Ave., Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, followed by interment at St. Agnes Cemetery in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.