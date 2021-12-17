Paul Wasilewski, Jr. was born on Aug. 9, 1936, in Orient, N.Y., to Paul and Anastasia Wasilewski. He passed away on Dec. 4, 2021, of natural causes at Mill Hill Residence in West Yarmouth, Mass.

Upon graduating from Greenport High School in 1954, Paul enlisted in the Air Force. He met and married Patricia Bassett of Hyannis, Mass., while stationed at Otis Air Force Base in Cape Cod.

Paul was mainly a photographer and documented many weddings, regattas and drag races. He traveled worldwide photographing the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts for many years. He was also an avid gardener and had a beautiful garden admired by many.

He is survived by Pat, his loving wife of 62 years; sister Myra Al-Hafidh of Mamaroneck, N.Y., and her children, Mae, Thayer and Dina; as well as seven nieces and nephews.

After a military flag ceremony at John Lawrence Funeral Home on Dec. 29 in Marston Village, Paul will be laid to rest in Oakgrove Cemetery in Barnstable, Mass.

