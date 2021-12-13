‘Paws and Claus’ event at North Fork Animal Welfare League: Photos

Santa Claus meets some furry friends at Saturday’s Paws and Claus event at the North Fork Animal Welfare League in Peconic. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Santa’s list of presents this year will include some more biscuits, bones and chew toys than usual.

Dogs of all sizes posed with Santa Saturday at an event hosted by the North Fork Animal Welfare League in Peconic. Photographer Jeremy Garretson captured the images at the Paws and Claus event.

Refreshments were provided during the three-hour event and guests got a chance to tour the facility. To find out more about the North Fork Animal Welfare League, click here.

See photos below:

Photos by Jeremy Garretson