Real Estate Tranfers: Dec. 16, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2021.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Brierton, J, to Bruschi, Paoli, 2002 Bluffs Dr (600-11.2-1-138), (R), $565,000

• Vistas of Baiting Holl to Acquaviva, Michael, 3104 Fox Hill Drive #3104 (600-40.4-1-15), (R), $470,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Scaccia, L, to Lorelli, Robert, 3 Green Ash St, Unit 81 (600-81.1-1-12), (R), $579,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Cosgrove, B, & Kim, Y, to Riley Trust, Courtney, 1200 Broadwaters Rd (1000-104-9-3), (R), $2,700,000

• D’Aversa, R & L, to 910 Glenn LLC, 1025 West Cove Rd (1000-110-3-15), (V), $525,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Gaipa, C & A, to Appel, Serge, 8520 Route 25 (1000-31-7-4), (R), $750,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• 134 Royal Ave LLC to Valverde, Angel, 134 Royal Ave (900-148-2-34), (R), $381,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Matassa, V, to Carso, Michael, 920 Beach Rd & 85 Beach St (1000-43-3-7), (V), $775,000

• Frank A. Field Realty to 465 Brown St Greenport, 465 Brown St/711 Linnet St (1000-48-3-20.1), (R), $900,000

• Mulholland, S, Trust to Island View Homeowners As, p/o163 Island View & lts 2 & 3 (1000-57-2-37.4), (V), $225,000

• Mulholland, S, Trust to Island View Homeowners As, p/o 163 Island View Ln (1000-57-2-37.5), (V), $25,000

• Fuhrmann, C, to Kehrberg, Kristin, 1 Stirling Cove, #1 Bldg H (1001-3.1-1-1), (C), $1,079,000

• Frank Field Realty to Olinkiewicz, James, 412/414 Kaplan Ave (1001-4-1-13), (R), $550,000

• Sciubba,T, & Parsons, L, to Whelan, Nora, 115 Third St (1001-6-2-24), (R), $899,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• North Fork Land holding to Kraus, Kenneth, 22 Tuthills Ln (600-68-1-10.7), (V), $360,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Jaeger, A, to Lenz, Thomas, 515 Cedar Dr (1000-106-11-6.2), (R), $625,000

• Claire, J, by Executor to Kousiaris, Konstantine, 845 Rosewood Dr (1000-113-2-7), (R), $625,000

• Poole, T & D, to Poole, Ryan, 3530 Sound Ave (1000-121-3-3), (R), $440,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Goggins, W & D, to Williamson, Bradd, 1780 Jackson St (1000-117-10-14.1), (R), $6,500,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Perez, J & J, to Coyne, Christopher, 95 Shore Ln (1000-86-1-4.17), (R), $1,100,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Tuthill, W, by Heirs to Jurasevich, Jay, 22 Overbrook St (600-13-4-21), (R), $195,000

• Finger, W & P, to Rotolico, Maria, 53 Goose Neck Ln (600-82.1-1-53), (R), $535,500

• Fraser, G & D Trust to Flanagan, M & C Trust, Stoneleigh Woods, #2603 (600-82.5-2-7), (R), $525,000

• Cooke, M, to Bohlen, Lynne, 1138 Northville Tpke (600-84-2-11), (R), $280,000

• Pinney, N, to Gorman, Brian, 67 Trout Brook Ln (600-112-2-25.8), (R), $662,500

• Regan, M Trust to 622 Church Lane LLC, 538 Washington Ave (600-126-1-41), (R), $339,000

• Smith, A, by Executors to Brown, Jonathan, 737 Roanoke Ave (600-126-2-6), (C), $253,650

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Harris, L, to Alfaro, Pable, 5 Lakeview Dr (700-19-2-41.3), (R), $999,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Finazzo & Dey & Maguire to Suffolk Land Holdings, 20675 Soundview Ave (1000-51-4-12), (R), $1,495,000

• White, D, to WH Crumb LLC, 290 Bayview Ave (1000-52-5-36.1), (V), $299,000

• Dinizio, J & T, to Barnes, Lucinda, 1955 Albertson Ln (1000-52-5-56), (R), $815,000

• Boak, W, & Wang, M, to Flood, Terrence, 950 Calves Neck Rd (1000-63-7-21), (R), $1,123,000

• Jones Jr, H & M, to Ramirez & Hom, Dexterrie & Robin, 25 Pine Neck Rd (1000-70-5-28), (R), $690,000

• Missaghi, E, by Executors to Hall, Richard, 785 Shepard Dr (1000-78-1-21), (R), $600,000

• Barbarito, I, to Nair, Vikram & Vinay, 52325 CR 48 (1000-135.1-1-42), (C), $360,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Pisani, D, to Parker, Peter, 24 Cambridge Ct (600-36-2-1.18), (R), $695,000

• Serratore, R & K, to Maredco 517 Corp, 56 Cotton Tail Ct (600-96-1-3.6), (R), $380,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)