Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 2, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, October 17-23, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Hansen, D, to Tubatan, Julio, 208 Shade Tree Ln (600-85-3-18), (R), $500,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Iraggi, T & A Trusts to Iraggi, Michael, 88 Northgate Circle (600-61-3-51), (R), $415,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Vasvani, A & B to Kim, Edmund, 9204 Bridge Ln (1000-73-2-3.6), (R), $2,895,000

• Considine, D & S to Donohue, Michael, 1425 Harbor Ln (1000-97-6-9), (R), $1,125,000

• Tan, C, to Kennedy, Kevin, 955 Pequash Ave (1000-103-7-22), (R), $725,000

• Gleason III, M, to Ergulec, Hakan, 1580 Country Club Dr (1000-109-3-2.16), (R), $1,315,000

• Mallin, B & G Trusts to Karpf, Jeffrey, 4525 Wunneweta Rd (1000-111-12-7.2), (R), $1,730,000

• Mallin, B & G to Karpf, Jeffrey, 4355 Wunneweta Rd (1000-111-12-7.3), (R), $420,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Li, L, to 298 28th Street LLC, 1545 The Strand (1000-30-2-63), (V), $335,000

• Cotrone, N, to Jozic, Branko, 10940 Route 25 (1000-31-11-13), (R), $655,000

• Schwartz, M, to Conant, 2820 Shipyard Ln, #2B2 (1000-38.2-1-18), (C), $825,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• F.I. Village Realty to Carp and Bird LLC, Equestrian Ave (1000-9-4-11.5), (C), $375,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Guillo, Brown & Parash to Leon, Alvin, 19 Cedar Ave (900-149-2-25), (R), $444,995

• Wallman, A, Trust to Lane, Jeffrey, 87 Topping Dr (900-164-4-29), (R), $275,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Berti-Carlson, S, to Laureano, Lemarie, 380 Homestead Way (1000-40-2-12), (R), $760,000

• TFG Acquisition Corp to DePierro, Richard, 69465 Rt 25&53-1-001.009 (1000-45-1-12), (C), $535,000

• Jester, A, by Devisee to 74195 Main Road LLC, 74195 Route 25 (1000-45-4-2), (R), $399,000

• North Shore 85 Realty to Sack, Peter, 2905 Bay Shore Rd (1000-53-6-4), (R), $1,975,000

• Giancontieri, L & D to Wade, Gary, 171 Sterling St (1001-3-4-17), (R), $1,395,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Coe, R & M to Burke, Terence, 5045 Elijahs Ln (1000-100-4-9), (R), $950,000

• Manzo, C, to Syed, Eziah, 290 Village Ln (1000-115-1-1), (R), $815,000

• Esposito & 500 Blossom to Stein, Christopher, 500 Blossom Bend (1000-115-6-31.1), (R), $610,000

• Corieri, D & A Trusts to Marino, Daniel, 625 Park Ave (1000-123-1-6), (V), $549,500

• Palmeri, A, to Constantin-Guild, Joseph, 400 Legion Ave (1000-142-2-8), (R), $300,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Ramsey Revoc Trust to 225 Oak Road LLC, 225 Oak Rd (1000-110-8-10), (R), $701,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Wright, E, Estate to Dune Dogs LLC, 510 Navy St (1000-26-1-9), (R), $1,400,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Schaefer, W & F to Caiola, Gene, 777 Herricks Ln (600-9-2-3.6), (R), $1,133,000

• Hanssler, M & N to Larsen, Janet, 11 Kingfish Ct (600-17-6-5), (R), $843,000

• Kozakiewicz, R & D to Cote, Jeffrey, 788 Reeves Ave (600-43-1-1.3), (R), $830,000

• Adrian, L, by Exr to Bellomo, Ellen, 401 Winged Foot Way (600-82.3-1-13), (R), $421,000

• Save More Homes LLC to Bloss, James, 9 Ruth Ct (600-85-1-10.40), (R), $620,000

• Sauers, T, to Quesada, Nilson, 128 Kings Dr (600-104-2-29), (R), $460,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• 10 Lari Lane LLC to Lari Lane LP, 10 Lari Ln (700-8-3-5.12), (R), $11,575,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Taylor, P, by Exr to Ocean Surf Properties LLC, 3705 Soundview Ave (1000-94-1-19), (V), $290,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Martin, T & J to 105 Soundview LLC, 7715 Soundview Ave (1000-59-6-12), (V), $329,000

• Golz, E, to Parra, Marcelo, 6910 Soundview Ave (1000-59-9-26.8), (R), $1,050,000

• Paoli, J, by Exr to Al-Hadidi, Gehad, 195 Beckwith Ave (1000-61-1-22), (R), $705,000

• Nollet, R & A Trusts to Laham, Nicholas, 51680 Route 25 (1000-63-6-3), (R), $890,000

• Folk, A, & Becherer,L to Tast, Jill, 2555 Youngs Ave, #14C (1000-63.2-1-45), (C), $500,000

• Cacioppo Living Trust to Meyer, Christopher, 1055 Ackerly Pond Ln (1000-69-5-9), (R), $900,000

• Ericsson, K, & White, C, to Foggy Bottoms LLC, 810 Waterview Dr (1000-78-7-29), (R), $988,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Mudassar Realty Inc to Gerner, Aaron, 2 Oak Ln (600-25-1-18), (R), $325,000

• Verneuille, J & S to Caruso, Marc, 70 Broad View Circle (600-30-3-48), (R), $570,000

• Acritelli, R, to Vandenbergh, Ischa, 24 Cliff Rd W (600-32-1-45), (R), $432,500

• Larson, K, to Drost, Brett, 13 High View Dr (600-49-3-21), (R), $599,000

• Wiwczar, M, by Devisees to Dalton Studios LLS, 451 Remsen Rd (600-50-2-17), (R), $346,500

• Quinones, M & A to Palencia Veliz, Afanasi, 107 19th St (600-53-2-8), (R), $389,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)