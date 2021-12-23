Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 23, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, November 7-13, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Natale,V, & Masone, K, to Clark, Bethany, 918 Main Rd (600-67-3-15), (R), $495,000

• Scott, G & J, to Tsui, John, 10 Meetinghouse Creek Rd (600-113-2-60), (R), $1,500,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Vistas Baiting Hollow to Davolio, James, 3106 Fox Hill Dr (600-40.4-1-17), (R), $489,000

• Gassar, C, to Saavedra Arellanos, Hugo, 55 W Alfred Ave (600-79-1-7.25), (R), $710,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Davis, K, to Sharkey, Michael, 970 Pine Tree Rd (1000-104-2-1), (R), $760,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Blake Realty LLC to McCabe, Kyle, 143 East Ave (900-145-2-58), (R), $399,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Dinizio Jr, J & J, to Sennis, Kathryn, 39 Sound Rd (1000-33-4-73), (R), $715,000

• DiGennaro, J, to Krauss, Ernest, 1335 Calebs Way, # F21 (1000-40.1-1-21), (R), $476,500

• Hallock, G, to Perkins, Richard, 835 Calebs Way, Unit 35 (1000-40.1-1-35), (R), $415,000

• Shearin, T, to Silver Sands Holdings I, 950 Silvermere Rd (1000-47-2-7), (R), $650,000

• 817 Main Street LLC to Peter Saitta Real Estate Holdings LLC, 817 Main St (1001-2-1-25), (C), $1,825,000

• Grimm, M, to 31 Stirling LLC, 31 Stirling Cove, Unit 31 (1001-3.1-1-31), (C), $1,265,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Turner, R & J, to Davis IV, William, 29 Kirby Ln (600-70-2-15), (R), $631,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Taylor, P, by Executor to Sandeep, Jain, 3605 Soundview Ave (1000-94-1-18), (R), $2,429,000

• Larsen, J, & Witschieben to 1000 Sound Beach Drive LLC, 1000 Sound Beach Dr (1000-99-1-5.1), (R), $3,550,000

• De Lalla Trust to Smith, Michael, 825 Central Dr (1000-106-2-25), (R), $540,000

• Soullas, P, & Chrisafis to Sullivan, Carol, 255 Zena Rd (1000-106-5-16), (R), $575,000

• Binder, B, to Lambert, Jeffrey, 1400 Westview Dr (1000-107-7-15), (R), $560,000

• Hunter, S, to Scavelli, Gerard, 645 Elijahs Ln (1000-108-4-7.3), (V), $265,000

• Randon, T, & Bucaille, A, to 70 Deep Hole Drive LLC, 70 Deep Hole Dr (1000-115-12-2), (R), $1,250,000

• deMey, K, & Wolfe, T, to Barnes, Jason, 1450 Deep Hole Dr (1000-115-12-20), (R), $875,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Donnelly, M, to Koundourakis, Nicholas, 5 Kingfish Ct (600-17-6-2), (R), $779,000

• Macua, Campos & Lopez, Nav to Lopez, Milagro & Maria, 608 Elton St (600-109-1-14), (R), $500,000

• Batsivaris, D, to Lenis, Jacqueline, 556 Raynor Ave (600-123-1-22), (R), $354,000

• AB Holdings LLC to Espino Borja, Jose, 15 Franklin St (600-126-2-31), (R), $360,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Dougherty, J, to Fairweather Forest LLC, 84 A North Cartwright Rd (700-8-3-12), (V), $375,000

• Robertson Family LP to Dunne, Charles, 18 Tuthill Dr (700-11-2-16), (R), $3,250,000

• Robertson, A, by Executor to Robertson, Jr. by Heirs, 20 Tuthill Dr (700-11-2-17), (V), $250,000

• Barcia, S & R, to 3 Strawberry Lane LLC, 3 Strawberry Ln (700-19-2-19), (R), $1,323,200

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Breakwater Properties to Hanley, James, 202 Washington Ave (600-90-1-1), (R), $650,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Georgiades, J, to Pittorino, Deborah, 10305 Soundview Ave (1000-54-8-8), (R), $450,000

• Zoumas, I & W, to Pristine Projects LLC, 155 Sunnyside Rd (1000-63-1-5), (V), $175,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Insource East Prprts to Westwood Building Corp, 16 Birch Ln (600-33-5-23), (R), $345,000

• Fernandes, C&M, & M&D, to Lewis, Jonathan, 2342 N Wading River Rd (600-36-2-24.1), (R), $800,000

• Tiki Properties III to Amoussouvi, Vignon, 112 21st St (600-53-2-34.1) (R), $334,850

• Peters, J, to Phillippe, Bryan, 183 Dogwood Dr (600-54-1-23), (R), $442,000

• Perrone, G & C, to Stokes, John, 1555 Wading River Mnrvl Rd (600-96-1-8.5), (R), $825,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)