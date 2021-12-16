Residents support opting out of marijuana sales, Winter festival being planned for February

Marijuana product at a dispensary in California, where recreational marijuana is already legal. (Credit: Dank Depot/Flickr)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Dec. 16:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southolders voice support for retail marijuana opt-out; town will vote Dec. 28

Plans underway for first-ever winter festival in February

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Police investigating crash at intersection of Horton, Reeves

Early morning fire at storage unit results in arson arrest

Long Island Science Center awarded $1.1M in funds it will use for new planetarium

Riverhead Town takes Aquebogue homeowner to court over building permit violations

NORTHFORKER

Little Ram Oyster Co. to showcase its new space in Southold Saturday

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for showers after 10 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 48.