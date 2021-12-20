Richard Edward Mowdy

Richard Edward Mowdy Jr. of Aquebogue died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. He was 58 years old.

Richard was born Sept. 28, 1963, in Smithtown, N.Y., to Ann (Molyneaux) and Richard E. Mowdy Sr. He graduated from Riverhead High School.

On Nov. 5, 1999, in Southold, Richard married the love of his life, Coleen McGuirk, and together they had three children. He was a self-employed master carpenter for his entire career, specializing in cabinetry.

Richard loved Harley Davidsons, gardening, barbecuing, his pets, music and, most importantly, his family. He was humble and hard-working, a great and loyal father, husband, brother, son and friend, and loved to ride motorcycles.

He is survived by his loving wife, Coleen; children, John, Christopher and Brandon; mother, Ann Mowdy; and siblings, Michael (Christina) and James (Karen), both of Laurel.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Msgr. Joseph Staudt officiating. The Rite of Committal will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

