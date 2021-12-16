Samuel Davis Constan (1935-2021) of Peconic, N.Y., passed away on Dec. 12, 2021, after a brief illness and a long, wonderful life filled with love, family and friends.

Sam and his brother, Nicholas Constan, now of Philadelphia, had an international childhood: They grew up in Beirut, where their father, Nicholas D. Constan, taught chemistry at the American University of Beirut and their mother, Martha (Moody) Constan, served in the Foreign Service. They also spent time at the family home in Brockton, Mass. Sam’s childhood gave him a lifelong interest in world events and a remarkable ability to make friends and have absorbing conversations wherever he traveled.

He attended the American Community School (ACS) in Beirut before graduating from Phillips Academy (Andover, Mass.) ’54, and Lehigh University ’58 and embarking on a career at United States Gypsum Corporation in Chicago, Ill., including as president and CEO of DAP in Dayton, Ohio.

Sam was active in volunteer roles: He served on the board of New Trier High School in Winnetka, Ill., and as a longterm chair of the board of the American Community School in Beirut. He was also a member of North Fork Country Club.

More than anything, Sam Constan loved his family — foremost his wife of 60 years of marriage, Phyllis (Rosenberg) Constan. They were a beautifully matched pair and raised three children: Andrew, Katherine (Simon) Dandy and Theodore (Alison Franklin). He was a devoted grandfather to William, Charlotte, Elizabeth, Theodore, Keira, Kate, Owen and James.

He shared his fondness for water views over Little Peconic Bay, Lionel trains and the Red Sox, as well as his knowledge of how to fix everything “if you use the right tool.”

In early 2022 there will be an opportunity for friends to gather at the Constans’ home to celebrate Sam’s well-lived life.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.

