SCWA seeking grant for $27.5M pipeline from Flanders to Laurel

The Suffolk County Water Authority has applied for nearly $30 million in grant funding from the state for “key water infrastructure projects,” the authority said in a press release.

A transmission main carrying groundwater a little more than eight miles from the Central Pine Barrens to Southold would be among the projects funded by the grants, if approved. The pipe, which aims “to restore the North Fork’s shallow aquifer system,” would connect existing mains in Flanders and Laurel.

“Protecting our fragile aquifer is one of Southold Town’s top priorities,” Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell said in a SCWA press release. “Ensuring that the public has access to clean drinking water in abundant supply is critical to our residents. We are pleased to support the Suffolk County Water Authority as it undertakes a unique project that will not only reduce the strain on our aquifer today but expand our water supply in the future.”

Grant funds would also go towards a new 20,000-foot water main to “bring safe drinking water to Manorville residents whose private wells have been compromised by perfluorinated chemicals” and to construct treatment systems to remove “1,4- dioxane at 18 locations throughout the county.”

The 18 new treatment systems are expected to total around $27 million, according to the SCWA. The planned projects in Brookhaven and Southold total around $34.24 million.

“This is a historic time in America when it comes to funding for infrastructure, and water infrastructure is no exception,” SCWA chief executive officer Jeffrey Szabo said in a press release. “We’ve had some great discussions with [the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation] and we’re thrilled they are making this funding available for water suppliers across the state. If awarded, these applications would ensure we get our fair share here in Suffolk County.”