Site plan for Mattituck hotel deemed inadequate, Counting down the top news stories of the year

A rendering of the hotel proposed along Main Road in Mattituck.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Dec. 23:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Planning Board requests more details for Mattituck Hotel project

Top Stories 2021: Greenhouses sold as marijuana is legalized

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

After original plan rejected, revised office complex proposed for Main Road in Aquebogue

NORTHFORKER

Coolest Stories: Lots of new restaurants opened this yeara

Podcast: Our favorite North Fork memories of 2021 and things we’re looking forward to

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of just 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for a dusting of snow overnight and the low will be around 26.